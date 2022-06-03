Story ProgressBack to home
French Open 2022, Nadal vs Zverev Semi-Finals Live: Rafael Nadal Eyes 14th Final, Takes On Alexander Zverev
French Open 2022, Semi-Finals Live Updates: 13-time champion Rafael Nadal will take on third-seed Alexander Zverev in the French Open 2022 semi-finals at Court Phillipe-Chatrier in Paris
French Open Semi Final Live: 13-time champion Rafael Nadal takes on Alexander Zverev.© AFP
French Open 2022, Semi-Finals Live Updates: 13-time champion Rafael Nadal will take on third-seed Alexander Zverev in the French Open 2022 semi-finals at Court Phillipe-Chatrier in Paris. Nadal would look to take the momentum from his quarterfinal match where he defeated the world number one Novak Djokovic. Nadal, who is celebrating his 36th birthday today, will look to clinch a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros. Zverev, on the other hand, was beaten at the same stage last season. The 25-year-old had defeated Carlos Alcaraz Garfia in the previous round, and will look to reach just his second slam final.
Here are the LIVE Updates of French Open 2022 Semi-Finals Between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev
- 17:45 (IST)FRENCH OPEN LIVE: ZVEREV IN THE HOUSE!Here's how Zverev is gearing up for the semi final
(Semi) Final preparations #RolandGarros | @AlexZverev pic.twitter.com/HVDbiv5UFw— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2022
- 17:19 (IST)French Open Live: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the French Open 2022. 13-time Rafael Nadal takes on Alexander Zverev in the first semi-final at the Court Philippe-Chatrier.
