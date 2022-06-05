French Open 2022 Final, Live Score Updates: Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will square off in the finals of French Open and it is safe to say that the odds are against Ruud as the 21-time Grand Slam winner has never lost a French Open final. If Nadal manages to win the contest, then he would register a record-extending 14th Roland Garros win and he would also take his Grand Slam tally to 22. Earlier this year, Nadal had won the Australian Open to break the three-way Grand Slam tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, taking his tally to 21 titles. If Nadal manages to win the French Open, then this would be the first time that he would have taken both Australian Open and French Open in the same year.

In the semi-final, Alexander Zverev was forced to retire midway during the second set and hence Nadal made it to the final. On the other hand, Ruud outclassed Marin Cilic in the semis.

Here are the LIVE Updates of French Open 2022 Final Between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle June 05 2022 17:23 (IST) FRENCH OPEN LIVE: HELLO! Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the French Open! 14-time champion Rafael Nadal takes on Casper Ruud in the final on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland Garros Park. Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the French Open! 14-time champion Rafael Nadal takes on Casper Ruud in the final on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland Garros Park. Share Link