As India pushes to bring Formula One back to the country, Williams driver Alex Albon on Wednesday said a return would be “fantastic” and one he would be “excited” to be part of. The Indian Grand Prix was held from 2011 to 2013 before being discontinued due to tax and bureaucratic hurdles. However, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is now pushing for F1 to return to India as soon as the 2027 season.

"It would be fantastic to have an Indian race. I'll be excited to drive there. From what I've heard, there's been a big interest in F1 throughout India recently," Albon said in response to a PTI query.

The proposed venue is the Buddh International Circuit, which hosted all three previous editions of the race.

"I never got to drive the track. It looks like a fantastic circuit, and I think the drivers enjoyed it back then. Maybe Fernando (Alonso) and Lewis (Hamilton) will have a bit of an advantage to everyone else," Albon added.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, then with Red Bull Racing, won all three editions of the Indian GP.

While India is once again being viewed as a key growth market for the sport, with Formula One recently stating it has a fanbase of 79 million in the country, a race in 2027 is unlikely.

FanCode is the official broadcaster of F1 in India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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