Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli won the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, fending off a dogged challenge by reigning world champion Lando Norris, whose McLaren finished second. The 19-year-old Italian's third straight win extends his lead at the top of this year's Formula One world championship, while Norris' McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri rounded off the podium in Florida. Mercedes' George Russell came fourth, followed by Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Antonelli began the race in pole position, but was immediately overtaken by Leclerc.

A chaotic start also saw Verstappen's car spin 360 degrees in the middle of the track, and Pierre Gasly's Alpine flipped upside-down while overtaking Liam Lawson.

But after several laps with a safety car, the leaders pitted and Antonelli regained the lead, which he successfully defended for the remainder of the race.

The race's start time was brought forward by three hours due to the threat of heavy rainstorms, but it took place in largely hot and humid, overcast conditions.

It was the first Formula One race after an enforced five-week hiatus, due to the conflict in the Middle East, which several teams exploited with upgrade packages on their cars.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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