Kimi Antonelli produced a "magic lap" to edge Max Verstappen in the dying seconds of Saturday's qualifying and claim pole for the Monaco Grand Prix. The 19-year-old Italian clocked one minute and 12.051 seconds in his Ferrari for his fourth pole this year, extending Mercedes run to six out of six, and putting him in position to become the first Italian since Alberto Ascari of Ferrari in 1952 to win five consecutive F1 Grands Prix. "It was one of those laps that we call a magic lap," said a beaming Antonelli, after hugging his father, Marco. "I was able to put it all together and it was such a close qualifying with Max.

"I think the first run off in Q3, there was just one millisecond between us. I knew the last lap was good, I was just hoping that it would be enough! But it was very close."

Antonelli's sensational lap came at the end of a sequence of dramatic laps in the final seconds of a classic session as, in turn, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Verstappen and then the precocious Italian clocked pole laps.

"I am very happy with that and massive thanks to the team because yesterday we struggled a little bit and today we were able to improve massively," said Antonelli, who last year finished 18th, three laps down on a triumphant Lando Norris of McLaren.

"I think this is one of the most intensive, if not the most intense qualifying of the year and it takes a massive effort – and also the practices because you just keep trying to get close to the limit.

"When it is about finding the last two tenths, it is not easy because the walls start to come closer and it is not easy to gain the confidence, but I felt great this morning and I am happy that we could finish the job today."

He said despite mounting media attention and speculation, he had not felt any increased pressure.

"For sure, I am just enjoying the driving, enjoying the car, enjoying the weekend," he said, with a customary grin.

"That was a big step compared to last year, it is really nice to be able to enjoy the sessions and now I am looking forward to tomorrow."

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was third for Ferrari.

"Congrats to Kimi," said Hamilton, who had recommended the Italian as his successor before he left Mercedes for Ferrari last year.

"A mega, mega job.

"Having your first pole here is so special.

"We've got such a great crowd here, it's such a beautiful day."

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