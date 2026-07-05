Indian racer Kush Maini earned his first feature race podium of the 2026 Formula 2 season by finishing third on Sunday. Maini, in his fourth season, had qualified third for the feature race. He finished fourth in the preceding sprint race, pushing him to sixth in the drivers' standing with 63 points. The 25-year-old from Bengaluru has won three sprint races in F2, a feeder series to Formula 1, but is yet to win a feature race. Starting from third on the grid, Maini produced a blistering launch off the line, seizing the lead before the first turn had been cleared. For a significant stretch of the race, it was Maini at the front of the field.

Following his pit stop, Maini engaged in an intense battle with the Formula 2 Championship leader Nikola Tsolov before crossing the line in third place.

“Really happy with how the weekend has gone. Missed out on a double podium weekend by a small margin, but big points going into the second half of the season," said Maini.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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