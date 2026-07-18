Championship leader Kimi Antonelli roared to pole position for Mercedes on Saturday when he beat Red Bull's four-time champion Max Verstappen in the final seconds of Belgian Grand Prix qualifying. The 19-year-old Italian clocked a superbly-executed best lap in one minute and 44.361 seconds to outpace the Dutchman by 0.317sec with defending champion Lando Norris third for McLaren. Norris has a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's race after taking a new engine. It was Antonelli's sixth pole this year and extended Mercedes run to 10 consecutive poles this season. His success came with the biggest pole-winning margin of the season.

"Let's go man," cried Antonelli on team radio. "Let's go!"

Reminded it was his father Marco's birthday, he added: "Happy birthday, Dad."

In his on-track interview, the Italian said he was happy with his display.

"The last lap was good. It was a nice lap. It was very clean, so very happy," he said.

"Tomorrow is another day, with Max starting next to me it will be important to get a good start and be ahead into Turn 5."

George Russell was fourth for Mercedes ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who had crashed earlier in the day, with Oscar Piastri seventh in the second McLaren.

Racing Bull's' rookie Arvid Lindblad was eighth ahead of Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto and Isack Hadjar, in the second Red Bull, who also faces a penalty and will start from the back of the grid.

Verstappen admitted that his pace, to secure a front-row spot, was down to assistance he received from team-mate Hadjar offering a slip-steaming 'tow' on his laps.

"I wouldn't be here without that," the Dutchman said.

"It was a definite help for me. If not, I would be like P6. Today, knowing he is to start at the back of the grid, Isack did a really good job giving me a tow."

Bottas was first out in Q1 for Cadillac in continued dry conditions as the rest filed out in pursuit, including Hamilton who had smacked the barriers in his Ferrari at the end of final free practice.

Verstappen was the first front-runner to go for a push lap in 1:45.930, an impressive start and beyond Antonelli's immediate riposte as Lindblad and Hadjar went second before Norris took control in 1:45.865.

The fastest three sat out the second runs, when Hamilton rose to fourth in his Ferrari 'rebuild'.

The two Aston Martins, both Cadillacs and Esteban Ocon of Haas and Williams' Alex Albon were eliminated.

The second qualifying session began with Franco Colapinto leading out, but once the flying laps began, Antonelli again showed real pace.

The session ended with Liam Lawson of Racing Bulls, both Alpines, Audi's Nico Hulkenberg, who suffered an hydraulics leak, Williams' Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman of Haas all eliminated.

Impressive rookie Lindblad went through to Q3 in sixth in his upgraded Racing Bulls car, ahead of Piastri and Russell.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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