The Las Vegas Grand Prix has secured its place on the Formula One calendar at least until 2037 with a new 10-year contract extension. The deal was announced on Thursday in the run-up to the Monaco Grand Prix. The first race in the US gambling and entertainment capital was held in 2023 and has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors every November. It has generated more than $3 billion in economic impact for southern Nevada over its three editions, and images of single-seat racecars tearing down the neon-lit Las Vegas Strip have become iconic.

"We are thrilled that Formula One will continue racing in Las Vegas for many years to come," F1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

"We always believed that Las Vegas would become a cornerstone of our presence in the United States, and this extension, together with the success of recent years, reinforces our long-term commitment to this important market."

Max Verstappen has won two of the three Vegas Grands Prix, in 2023 and 2025. George Russell won a scintillating 2024 edition that still saw Verstappen secure his fourth straight world driver's championship.

The fourth edition is scheduled for November 19-21 and will be the 20th of 22 rounds of the 2026 season.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi