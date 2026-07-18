Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc escaped any grid position penalties on Friday when instead Ferrari were fined for a breach of sporting regulations at the Belgian Grand Prix. The Italian team were summoned to the stewards to explain an alleged breach of rules relating to the return of used tyres to Pirelli following opening free practice. Under Formula One's strict sporting regulations relating to tyres, every team has to return all used tyres to Pirelli within a prescribed time frame and before the start of the next session.

Ferrari complied with part of the regulations by returning their used tyres electronically – but not physically in time.

As a result they were called to a meeting with the stewards and fined 10,000 Euros, 5,000 for each driver.

Seven-time champion Hamilton, who is third in the drivers' title race, had finished Friday's practice sessions in fourth place behind Mercedes' world championship leader Kimi Antonelli while Leclerc was 11th.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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