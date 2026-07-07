As global football clubs continuously look to refine their talent pathways, the Ruhr Valley remains one of the world's most competitive and talent-rich hotbeds. For VfL Bochum, surviving and thriving alongside wealthier neighbours requires a distinct philosophy that balances technological data with a deeply human approach to player development. In an interview with NDTV, Maximilian Koegel, Sports Director for the Transition Program (U16 to U21) at Talentwerk, and the club's internationalization manager Jonah Sasse discuss what separates good academy prospects from genuine international stars, how they compete for talent in the Ruhr region, the future of global partnerships in countries like India, and the next generation of talent breaking into the first team.

Q: Leon Goretzka's journey-from Bochum academy graduate to Germany international-is often highlighted as one of the club's biggest success stories. Alongside players like Ilkay Gundogan, Lukas Klostermann and Armel Bella-Kotchap, what separates a talented academy player from someone capable of sustaining an international career?

Maximilian Koegel: I think it is a combination of many qualities. At the international level, you have to be the complete package-you need technical ability, tactical understanding, the right mentality, and absolute consistency.

But beyond that, every top player needs one outstanding quality that clearly separates them from everyone else. That is something we often discuss with our young players. It is not enough just to be good at everything; you need a real, defining strength - something opponents immediately recognize and fear.

Leon Goretzka is a prime example. His outstanding quality was his ability to carry the ball from one penalty area to the other. He was an exceptional box-to-box-midfielder with tremendous physical power and an elite mentality. He could score goals, recover possession, and influence every single phase of the game.

Not every player possesses the same weapon. If you are not physically dominant, perhaps your greatest strength is your technical prowess. If you are not the most technical player, maybe it is your athleticism, your leadership or your decision-making. Every player needs to identify what makes them unique. That unique edge is what ultimately separates a very good academy player from a footballer who goes on to establish themselves on the international stage.

Q: The Ruhr region remains one of Europe's richest football talent hubs, but Bochum competes directly with giants like Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04. How do you convince talented young players and their families that Bochum offers the best pathway to professional football?

Maximilian Koegel: For us, everything starts with the individual. We do not just see these young people as footballers, we see them as human beings. We spend a significant amount of time getting to know the players and their families. We ask how we can best support them, whether that is with their schooling, personal development, or simply making them feel comfortable in their daily lives. Those relationships are incredibly important to us.

Of course, we also want to build successful teams. Last season, for example, our U15s won a major regional competition against some of the biggest clubs in the area, proving that we can compete with anyone on the pitch.

But our ultimate strength is not money or flashy facilities; it is the environment we create. We build close relationships, we work honestly with players, and we develop them step by step. I think that holistic, grounded approach is exactly what many families are looking for when choosing an academy.

Q: Modern scouting has evolved dramatically through data, video analysis, and predictive modelling. How important are analytics within Bochum's academy today?

Maximilian Koegel: Technology has become an indispensable part of modern scouting, but it can never replace people. Our recruitment process typically begins with data. We identify players who meet specific performance indicators and then analyze them further through video. Only after those two initial stages do we move to live scouting. It is a strict three-step process: data, video, and then watching the player in person.

At the younger age groups, there is not as much reliable data available, so live scouting remains especially critical. As players get older, the available information becomes much more comprehensive.

When we recruit someone, we do not just ask whether they are a good player today. We look at how they fit our playing style, where they can improve, and whether our coaches can help unlock their raw potential.

Q: Football development is becoming increasingly global. Could you envision partnerships with emerging football nations such as India? If Bochum were to collaborate with academies abroad, what would an ideal partnership look like?

Maximilian Koegel: I believe every country has talented footballers; Europe certainly does not hold a monopoly on talent. The real challenge lies in creating the right structures to identify and nurture that potential.

Countries like India have enormous populations and undoubtedly many gifted young players. The question is how European clubs can build the right connections and truly understand the local football culture. International partnerships require much more than occasional scouting trips. You need people on the ground who understand the country, the local football environment, and the culture. You also need strong, interconnected networks for scouting, data analysis, and player development.

Our resources are, of course, naturally limited, so we have to be highly selective. However, I absolutely believe there is potential to build valuable international partnerships, including with countries like India.

Jonah Sasse: From the international department's perspective, our priority is sustainable growth. We are a relatively small team, so we want to expand carefully rather than trying to enter too many markets at once.

Japan has been our primary international focus in recent years, where we have invested significant time into building deep, long-term partnerships. Our strategy is to establish a rock-solid foundation in one market before expanding into the next.

India is definitely one of the countries we consider highly interesting for the future; alongside several other emerging football markets, it is certainly on our radar. That said, these projects take time. It is not something that happens overnight, and we believe it is better to build a few partnerships properly than to spread ourselves too thin. If and when we enter India, we want to do it in a sustainable way that creates genuine, long-term value for both sides.

Q: Without placing unnecessary pressure on young players, are there any current academy prospects who you believe have the qualities to reach the Bundesliga or even international football in the coming years?

Maximilian Koegel: That is always a difficult question because the moment you name specific young players, you instantly increase the media and public expectations around them.

What I can say is that we are incredibly proud that seven academy players are currently involved in the first team's pre-season. That is a very strong number and directly reflects the confidence the club has in its own youth development system.

We have several highly promising players from the 2007 and 2008 age groups who have already begun training or playing with the senior squad. Some have already made appearances in the 2. Bundesliga, while others have represented Germany at the youth international level.

Right now, it is entirely about continuing their development without putting unnecessary pressure on their shoulders. Ultimately, our job is not to predict who will become a Bundesliga star; it is to create the best possible environment so that as many of them as possible have the opportunity to succeed.

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