When one thinks about a celebrity wedding, one thinks of everything being grand. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's wedding, however, was intimate. In a private ceremony, the star couple got married on August 11. On his official Instagram handle, Cristiano posted a picture of himself and Georgina holding hands and wearing their rings. The caption of the post read, "C(heart emoji)G."

Ronaldo's wife, Georgina, who is herself a very popular social media influencer, spoke about the ceremony in an interview with Vogue.

"In the future, we will have a big wedding, so we can celebrate with family and friends," Georgina said.

"I dreamt of the biggest castle, the biggest carriage, the longest dress, a crown full of diamonds. And now I'm saying: no. I want something intimate, with my partner and our children, at home. Because castles, houses, islands, horses, cars: we have all of that within reach every day. But something intimate, that's more unusual for us."

The wedding vows were exchanged in the living room. "We've chosen to do it in the living room of our house here," Georgina explained, "where we have breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and where we live the reality of our lives. In 30 years' time, I want the children to think, 'Something wonderful happened at this table, the wedding vows of our parents.'"

: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez chose to have their wedding in the LIVING ROOM of their own home, with only their children present. 💍



Georgina: “We chose the living room where we have breakfast, lunch and dinner, where we live our everyday… pic.twitter.com/xDxGHL2wpS — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) August 16, 2026

"It probably won't be the same table," said Ronaldo. "We might change the decor."

In August 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo met Georgina for the first time at a Gucci store, where she was working as a sales assistant. "I had my back to her and then I turned around and saw her. Our eyes met, and from that point on it was... it was a dream," Georgina said.

Congratulations to #GeorginaRodriguez and @Cristiano on their wedding in Portugal. The couple and their children wore custom #Gucci looks for the special day. #CristianoRonaldo



Images courtesy of Vogue pic.twitter.com/A3zQBRGQjj — gucci (@gucci) August 16, 2026

"Yes, a dream," added Cristiano. "I know she's the love of my life, and I think I am. I think she thinks I'm the love of her life.

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