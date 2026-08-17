Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Jamshedpur FC 9-8 on penalties to cruise to the semi-finals of the Durand Cup on Monday. The match finished 1-1 after regulation time, with Sahal Abdul Samad and Devendra Murgaonkar scoring for their respective sides, before Mohun Bagan prevailed in a marathon shootout. The shootout went the distance, running into sudden death which saw the first 16 kicks being converted. On the fourth kick of sudden death, Lawmsangzuala saw his effort saved by Vishal Kaith, before Tekcham Abhishek Singh stepped up and converted the decisive penalty to send Mohun Bagan Super Giant through.

Mohun Bagan will face the winner of the quarterfinal between Shillong Lajong FC and NorthEast United FC.

Earlier, Mohun Bagan made the perfect start, taking the lead inside the second minute. Pronay Halder's pass to Rashithoi Meetei was not properly controlled, and Sahal pounced on the loose ball. He drove into the box and slotted a low finish into the bottom-right corner to hand the hosts an early lead.

The goal lifted Mohun Bagan, who began to press with real intent in the opening exchanges.

Jamshedpur gradually settled after the early setback. By the 15th minute, the visitors were enjoying longer spells of possession and looking to create chances in the final third, though Mohun Bagan's defence remained solid.

Jamshedpur found their equaliser right on the stroke of half-time. Rashithoi picked up the ball outside the Mohun Bagan box and with space to work in, shot from distance. Kaith could only parry the effort, and Devendra was on hand to finish from close range, sending both sides in level at the break.

The match settled into a tense, open contest through to the closing stages with both sides still committed to attack without finding a clear opening.

Mohun Bagan pushed forward in search of a late winner, but Jamshedpur held firm as a unit to see out normal time. Deep into stoppage time, Sayan tested Albino from distance, forcing a smart save, and the resulting corner came to nothing. PTI APA DDV

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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