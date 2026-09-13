The spotlight turns to Old Trafford today as Manchester City look to claim bragging rights against Manchester United in another blockbuster Manchester Derby, with one of English football's fiercest rivalries set to take centre stage. Manchester City defender Rúben Dias discussed the team's positive start to the season, adapting to new tactical ideas and the importance of maintaining their standards as they prepare for a high-octane clash against Manchester United. Speaking in an interview shared by JioStar, Manchester City defender Rúben Dias opened about the positive start to the season: "The start to the new season has been very positive. A lot of things have changed, but in the end, not that much.

"There's a new energy around the place, and it feels good. Enzo has his specific ideas about how he sees the game, both offensively and defensively. But overall, it's still very much the game we were used to playing. We still dominate possession, which is our main characteristic. In that sense, there's a bit of continuity even though things are different. The main thing is that everyone is buying into the new ideas. We're working hard on the training pitch to understand the details. The early results this season have been encouraging, and the confidence is building. It's about staying consistent and continuing to improve game by game."



On the significant turnover in players this summer:

"There are always new faces coming in and others moving on and this summer transfer window saw more departures than usual, but it's a cycle. Every new person who arrives comes here for the same reason we all did in the first place. That is to win and to reach the top. What matters is how quickly everyone settles in and understands what is expected. The standards here don't change, no matter who is in the building. We have a strong group, and the new players have adapted well. The goal remains the same, and we are all pulling in the same direction."



On being one of the last remaining members from the club's previous leadership group:

"Time goes quick, and you have got to enjoy it while it lasts because the time that I have spent at Man City is the best thing in the world. It's mostly just the experience of having gone through so much and won so much with all the ones that were here before with the club, knowing so well what it takes to win and the consistency you need to have every day."



On the Manchester Derby:

"It's a difficult game. It's the Premier League, and you know what that means. We're confident going into it, and we can't wait to play. It's high level, and that's the beauty of this league. You cannot expect an easy game. We respect every opponent and prepare the same way for all of them. We know what Manchester United are capable of, and we will be ready for the challenge."



Catch ‘The Manchester Derby' between Manchester United and Manchester City in the Premier League today, 9 PM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports.

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