Kylian Mbappe was among the scorers, while new signing Yan Diomande also made his club debut during Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Schalke in their final pre-season friendly. With their win on Sunday, the returning manager Jose Mourinho stays unbeaten, having won four pre-season games so far ahead of their La Liga opener against Espanyol next Saturday, as per ESPN. Mbappe put Real Madrid in the lead just five minutes into the game courtesy a defensive error by the opponents, and Huijsen's header doubled the lead 15 minutes later, before substitute Espi nailed the final blow in the second half.

Two summer signings, Ibrahima Konate and Bernardo Silva, were in the starting eleven, while four other signings, Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, Espi and Yan Diomande, were on the bench.

"It was positive as a team, and positive individually," Mourinho said, as quoted by ESPN.

"There are some players who arrived later and don't yet have the same intensity as the guys who started on day one. Those who started on day one have had 30 training sessions and six matches. Those who arrived now have had three or four training sessions."

"There is, obviously, a difference in rhythm, intensity, and stamina. But tactically, the ideas are gradually taking shape," he added.

Madrid made four changes after the interval, introducing Andriy Lunin, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga and Espi while Diamonde and Cucurella were also introduced after one hour. Jude Bellingham, who just joined the camp on Wednesday, got some minutes under his belt.

"I am very happy," Cucurella said. "I think it was a good game from everyone, and it is our last result before starting the league. They are my first minutes. It was a long wait, I am finding my rhythm, and I am looking forward to getting started in the league," he added.

On the new signings, Mourhinoo said, "At this point, it's difficult to talk about individuals because we are growing as a team. Here we only have good players, very good players, and very, very, very good players. And from the combined work of these players, we have to create a very, very good team."

"That is what we are trying to do ... It is not easy to jump straight into the high intensity we are working on. It is not easy for them to have double sessions, morning and afternoon. And it is incredibly hot," he signed off.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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