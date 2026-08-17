Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup Quarter-final Live Telecast: Mohun Bagan will face Jamshedpur FC in the third quarter-final of the Durand Cup. Mohun Bagan are the favourites heading into the match, going by their performances so far in the tournament. Jamshedpur FC, meanwhile, recently underwent a change in ownership. In the other quarter-final of the day, Shillong Lajong will face NorthEast United. In the other half of the Durand Cup knockout draw, East Bengal and SC Delhi will meet in the semi-final in a couple of days.

When will the Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Durand Cup Quarterfinal will be played?

The Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Durand Cup Quarterfinal will be played on Monday, August 17.

Where will the Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Durand Cup Quarterfinal be played?

The Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Durand Cup Quarterfinal will be played at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

What time will the Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Durand Cup Quarterfinal start?

The Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Durand Cup Quarterfinal will start at 4 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Durand Cup Quarterfinal?

The Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Durand Cup Quarterfinal will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Durand Cup Quarterfinal?

The Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Durand Cup Quarterfinal will be streamed live on SonyLiv website and App.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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