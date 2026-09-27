As FIFA World Cup 2026 participants Panama arrived in India for a friendly match against the hosts, a goal-fest was expected, overshwhelmingly in favour of the touring side but it ended up being a 1-1 stalemate. Following the result, Panama's head coach pointed to severe traffic delays and exhausting travel logistics in Bengaluru as major factors behind his team's sluggish performance, whilst also acknowledging the scale of a squad transition. The Central American side, expected to handle the fixture with much greater control, struggled to settle into the match.

As per the coach Thomas Christiansen, the grueling two-hour bus ride through Bengaluru's notorious traffic just to reach the stadium played a big role. Reflecting on the pre-match ordeal, he expressed frustration over the off-field arrangements that hampered their preparations.

"I don't want this to sound like an excuse, but it is not easy to be in a bus for two hours in traffic to get to the stadium," the Panama coach Christiansen said in the post-match press conference. "The logistics and the travel here were also complicated. We have to be smarter when we sign these agreements again. I don't want this to sound like an excuse, but we have to be careful with how we handle things inside and outside the pitch because our players deserve better."

Beyond the logistical hurdles, Panama fielded a heavily rotated side as part of a broader rebuilding phase, handing starting caps to five debutants. The lack of training time available to integrate the new-look lineup also seemed to have played a role once the match kicked off.

"A generational change is not easy. Five players got their first start today," the coach noted. "The result is my fault. We didn't have time to work, to train, because of the travel and logistics. But I'm happy to see them start with five debutants. We have to learn from this experience."

On the pitch, India took full advantage of Panama's defensive disconnect. Disorganised structure and wide gaps between the lines allowed the Indian attack to gain a foothold and exploit turnover opportunities throughout the contest.

"We were a little bit disorganised," he admitted. "That also gave India the possibility, when they recovered the ball, to go and attack because we were so spread out and our lines were too far apart. That was one of the main reasons why we didn't come really well into the game."

The coach was also quick to credit India's tactical execution, particularly praising the threat posed by their forward line.

"If you give them space and time, they can do whatever they want because they have some very good-quality players," he warned. "They made it difficult for us, especially in our defensive line, with the second striker they had up front. It was difficult to manage that."

Despite the setback, the match serves as a stark learning curve for both Panama's emerging talent and their administrative planners as they navigate future international fixtures.

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain Vs Argentina | Dani Olmo On WC Triumph: 'Wanted To Set An Example For The Next Generation'