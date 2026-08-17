Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2026 Quarter-final: Jamshedpur have equalised against Mohun Bagan just before the team went into half-time. After Sahal Abdul Samad's early strike in the 2nd minute, Devendra equalised for Jamshedpur in the 45th minute. This is the first goal that Mohun Bagan has conceded in the Durand Cup 2026. It's a crucial match for both teams in the Durand Cup 2026. They also beat arch-rivals East Bengal in the tournament opener.
Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Updates: Check Live Score, Goals, Lineups, And Latest Match Updates Here
MBSG vs JFC LIVE Score: Dilmperis Is Frustrated
42nd minute: Mohun Bagan 1-0 Jamshedpur FC
Liston Colaco left foot misses the goal by a mile. And Mohun Bagan coach Panagiotis Dilmperis is frustrated. They have raised the tempo with more MOhun Bagan shirt inaside the box
Jamshedpur FC LIVE Updates: CARD!
35th minute: Mohun Bagan 1-0 Jamshedpur FC
Jamshedpur FC’s Rashithoi gets the first card of the match after a tough tackle from behind on Apuia.
Mohun Bagan LIVE Updates: Free-Kick
29th minute: Mohun Bagan 1-0 Jamshedpur FC
Now, Mohun Bagan gets a free kick on the left side of the box. Drazic is man in focus now, but his delivery is pretty easily thwarted by the Jamshedpur defence.
Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE: Chance missed
25th minute: Mohun Bagan 1-0 Jamshedpur FC
After Liston Colaco fouls Devendra, Jamshedpur gets a free kick in the opposition half. Hriata targets the the far post, and the ball goes over Pratik. He cant keep his composure as his close range shot goes over the bar.
Durand Cup LIVE: SAVE!
16th minute: Score 1-0
SAVE! Jamshedpur's first attempt at goal. The 23-year-old man goes for the strike goal from a tight angle. MOhun Bagan goalkeeper Vishakl Kaith makes a good save.
Jamshedpur are relying a lot on long ball. Will that be enough to get past the physically superior Mohun Bagan defence? MBSG have kept cleansheets in all its matches so far.
MBSG vs JFC LIVE Score: The story so far
Durand Cup LIVE: A rather quiet phase
10th minute: Score still 1-0
Jamshedpur have streied to stitch passes and kept a good possession but it is not enough to breah the high line of defence. Meanwhile, Barla is on the ground after a tackle from Subhasish. No card for the MBSG skipper though.
Mohun Bagan LIVE Updates: GOALLLL!
2nd minute: Mohun Bagan 1-0 Jamshedpur FC
It's Sahal Abdul Samad
It was a blunder by Jamshedpur players. JFC skipper Halder passed to Rashithoi inside his own half, but Drazic was pressing on. He won the ball and gave it through to Sahal, who finished it neatly with a strike into the bottom right corner. This is the fifth goal for Sahal in this years Durand Cup.
Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE: Match starts
Action starts!
Durand Cup LIVE: The teams are here
The teams are making it to the ground. They have lined up for the ceremonial photo. It's a big game for the two familiar rivals.
MBSG vs JFC LIVE Score: Previous meeting
The last time Mohun Bagan SG and Jamshedpur FC faced each other was at the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season. The team played out a 1-1 draw at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Liston Colaco gave Mariners the lead in the 15th minute before Ritwik Kumar Das restored parity for Jamshedpur with a stoppage-time strike.
Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE: Troubled past
The two teams have a bit of history. Earlier this year, during an ISL match in Jamshedpur, a 28-year-old Mohun Bagan supporter, identified as Rajiv Roy from Howrah, as per the Bengali news outlet Sangbad Pratidin, was allegedly attacked outside the stadium following the game.
Durand Cup LIVE: Head-to-Head record
Played: 14
Mohun Bagan Super Giant: 6
Jamshedpur FC: 5
Draws: 3
MBSG vs JFC LIVE Score: Two foreigners for MB
ISL runner-up Mohun Bagan Super Giant are playing with two foreigners in their starting XI - Alberto Rodriguez and Dejan Drazic. Jamshedpur, whose ownership was recently transferred, have none.
Jamshedpur FC LIVE Updates: Starting XI
PRESENTING OUR STARTING XI— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) August 17, 2026
Head Coach Kaizad Ambapardiwala names his team for the quarter-final match against Mohun Bagan SG of the IndianOil Durand Cup!
Time to go to battle, Men of Steel ⚙️
Watch Live on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.
[Jam Ke Khelo, Indian Football,… pic.twitter.com/yZTopKfBAv
Mohun Bagan LIVE Updates: Starting XI
Let’s keep the winning streak going, Mariners #MBSG #JoyMohunBagan # pic.twitter.com/GJU5wgJjO4— Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) August 17, 2026