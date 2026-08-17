16th minute: Score 1-0

SAVE! Jamshedpur's first attempt at goal. The 23-year-old man goes for the strike goal from a tight angle. MOhun Bagan goalkeeper Vishakl Kaith makes a good save.

Jamshedpur are relying a lot on long ball. Will that be enough to get past the physically superior Mohun Bagan defence? MBSG have kept cleansheets in all its matches so far.