Watch: Lyon Defender Scores One Of The Most Bizarre Own Goals Ever Seen

Scoring an own goal is probably one of the worst things to happen to a footballer on the field of play. Nevertheless, sometimes the hilarity of it makes for great viewing. One such instance came during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon at the Parc des Princes. Runaway Ligue 1 leaders and defending champions PSG were cruising at half-time with Angel di Maria and Kylian Mbappe giving them a two-goal advantage against a lacklustre Lyon outfit. Things went from bad to worse for Lyon just two minutes into the second half when Fernando Marcal comically blasted the ball into the roof of his own net.

The video of Marcal's stunning own goal quickly went viral on social media:

Lyon's Fernando Marcal scored an unbelievable own goal in their 4-2 defeat to PSG.

After the hilarious own goal, Lyon look set to be headed for another heavy defeat in Paris, where they lost 5-0 in this fixture last season.

However, Martin Terrier and Moussa Dembele quickly pulled goals back, and PSG needed a late strike by substitute Edinson Cavani to secure the points.

"Normally after a goal like that the game is over," said coach Thomas Tuchel of the own goal. "But we were not disciplined enough and it was a lesson for us that it's never over."

PSG's performance showcased why they can ill afford to be complacent heading into their Champions League last 16, first leg match away to Borussia Dortmund on February 18, even if sporting director Leonardo insisted to Canal Plus that the tie was "not life or death" for the Qatar-owned club.

Lyon, meanwhile, have not won in three and this result leaves the seven-time former champions in ninth place.

They are eight points adrift of the Champions League qualifying spots and their upcoming European double-header against Juventus looks certain to be a step too far for them.

