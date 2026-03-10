Ghana international Yaw Yeboah and former Columbus Crew team-mate Derrick Jones were handed lifetime bans by Major League Soccer on Monday for "extensive gambling", the league said in a statement. Jones and Yeboah, who were teammates with Columbus Crew in 2024, are not currently under contract with any team. Both had been placed on administrative leave in October pending an investigation into suspicious betting. "After reviewing the results of the investigation, MLS concluded that the players engaged in extensive gambling on soccer, including on their own teams, during the 2024 and 2025 seasons," MLS said in a statement.

"In one instance, both players bet on Jones to draw a yellow card during an October 19, 2024 match, which he received.

"MLS also determined that the players likely shared confidential information with other bettors about their intent to draw yellow cards," added the league, the latest in North America to be drawn into a betting-related scandal after cases in the NBA and Major League Baseball.

"No evidence was identified that suggested any of these betting activities affected the outcome of a match," MLS said, with commisioner Don Garber saying the league "remains steadfast in its commitment to match integrity."

Yeboah, 28, who won the last of four international caps for Ghana in 2021, signed with Chinese side Qingdao Hainiu in February after beginning his professional career with Manchester City.

Yeboah did not make a senior appearance for City and subsequently spent time on loan with clubs in France, Spain and Belgium before arriving in MLS in 2022.

Jones, 29, was born in Ghana but has represented the United States at under-23 level. Before playing for Columbus, Jones had stints with Philadelphia Union, Nashville SC, Houston Dynamo and Charlotte FC.

