South Korea vs Czechia Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea and Czechia will look to begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns in style when they clash on the opening day of the tournament on Friday (IST). The Asian side are making their 11th straight appearance at the main event, while Czechia are back on the global stage after a 20-year absence. This will be the first meeting between the two teams at the World Cup. This will be Korea's 12th FIFA World Cup tournament, the most for any Asian nation - 2026 will be their 11th consecutive appearance at the finals, a run stretching back to 1986. Only Brazil (23), Germany (19), Argentina (14), and Spain (13) have longer runs of consecutive participations. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of South Korea vs Czechia FIFA World Cup 2026 match:
South Korea vs Czechia Live Updates: Good save from Korea
WOAH! What a powerful start to this game. Czechia's Ladislav Krejci receives the ball and then tries to pass it on to one of his teammates with a good cross into the box. However, Korean defenders were alert and smartly averted the coming danger. A good save for Korea.
South Korea vs Czechia Live Updates: We are underway
The moment is finally here as referee Amin Mohammed, who is making his World Cup debut, has blown the starting whistle. Czechia will be making the first move. The cheers and chants coming from the crowd shows the anticipation and the excitement in the air.
South Korea vs Czechia Live Updates: Teams out on field
Players of both the teams are out on the field for their respective national anthems. Special thing about this year's World Cup is that not just the Playing XI players but all the 26 members of both the teams will be a part of the national anthem ritual. The FIFA World Cup 2026, Match No.2 between South Korea and Czechia shall begin shortly.
South Korea vs Czechia Live Updates: Patrik Schick, A Top No. 9
While Son Heung-Min is on the last legs of his career, Czechia's Patrik Schick is among the finest strikers in the world. Schick, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, finished Euro 2020 as the tournament's joint-top scorer alongside Cristiano Ronaldo with 5 goals. Though the last few years haven't been as productive for him, international footballl tends to get the best out of him.
South Korea vs Czechia Live Score: The Starting XIs Are Out
Captain Son Heung-min is leading the attack for South Korea, while Tomas Soucek would look to organise Czechia from the midfield. Here are the two starting XIs:
SOUTH KOREA XI: Kim Seung-gyu; Seol Young-woo, Kim Min-jae, Lee Gi-Hyuk, Lee Han-beom, Lee Tae-seok; Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho; Lee Kang-in, Lee Jae-sung; Son Heung-min (C)...
CZECHIA XI: Matej Kovar; Vladimir Coufal, Robin Hranac, Stepan Chaloupek, Ladislav Krejci, Jaroslav Zeleny; Tomas Soucek (C), Alexandr Sojka; Pavel Sulc, Lukas Provod, Patrik Schick
South Korea vs Czechia Live Updates: Can South Korea Repeat 2022 Heroics?
When it comes to past results, this is Zcechia's first appearance in the FIFA World Cup since 2006 while the South Koreans advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup, an edition that saw them secure a famous victory over Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal. Do they have what it takes to go a long way in this edition? We'll have a better understanding after the opener today.
South Korea vs Czechia Live: All Eyes On Song Heung-Min
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the South Korea vs Czechia match from the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Group A. The World Cup has begun with an absolute banger that saw Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in a game that saw a total of three red cards being given. In the second match of the opening day of the tournament, the spotlight is bound to be on Son Heung-Min, former Tottenham Hostspur and Bayer Leverkusen forward, who begins his last dance.