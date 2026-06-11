South Korea vs Czechia Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea and Czechia will look to begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns in style when they clash on the opening day of the tournament on Friday (IST). The Asian side are making their 11th straight appearance at the main event, while Czechia are back on the global stage after a 20-year absence. This will be the first meeting between the two teams at the World Cup. This will be Korea's 12th FIFA World Cup tournament, the most for any Asian nation - 2026 will be their 11th consecutive appearance at the finals, a run stretching back to 1986. Only Brazil (23), Germany (19), Argentina (14), and Spain (13) have longer runs of consecutive participations. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of South Korea vs Czechia FIFA World Cup 2026 match: