 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Ryan Giggs Plays Down Fears Over Gareth Bale Injury Ahead Of Wales vs Spain Clash

Updated: 10 October 2018 19:12 IST

Bale has been troubled by a groin injury in recent weeks and was forced off in the closing stages of Real Madrid's defeat at Alaves.

Ryan Giggs Plays Down Fears Over Gareth Bale Injury Ahead Of Wales vs Spain Clash
Gareth Bale was ruled out of the match against Spain. (File picture) © AFP

Ryan Giggs has played down fears over the fitness of Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale despite ruling the Wales forward out of Thursday's friendly with Spain. Bale has been troubled by a groin injury in recent weeks and was forced off in the closing stages of Real Madrid's defeat at Alaves on Saturday. But Wales boss Giggs is still hopeful that Bale will make the Nations League tie away to the Ireland on Tuesday, and predicted that he would be fit for Real's next game against Levante.

"Gareth has got a little bit of muscle fatigue and he won't be involved against Spain," Giggs said.

"We don't want to take any risks and we are monitoring it every day. I would say he is 50-50 at the minute for the Ireland game.

"He feels good but we have to weigh up the risk whether he can be part of the game on Tuesday."

Bale, the all-time top scorer for Wales, scored three goals in his first three league appearances for Real this season.

But the injuries that have become a common theme of his stay in Spain soon struck again, and Giggs said Bale had been scanned in Madrid a few weeks ago.

"We re scanned it and have done everything we can to get as much information," Giggs said at his pre-match press conference.

"There was a little bit on both scans -- but there's always something.

"We're treating the symptoms but it's nothing to worry about. Either way, I expect him to be fit for Madrid's next game."

Former Manchester United winger Giggs said Spain, under new boss Luis Enrique, would be tough opponents.

Spain, who had a disappointing World Cup, beat England 2-1 in their Nations League opener last month before thumping Croatia 6-0.

"They've got a new manager and they were very impressive last month against both England and Croatia," Giggs said.

"To score six goals against the World Cup finalists Croatia is something special and gives the chance for our lads to play against some of the best players in the world."

Comments
Topics : Wales Gareth Bale Football
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bale has been troubled by a groin injury in recent weeks
  • Gareth Bale was ruled out of the match against Spain
  • Gareth has got a little bit of muscle fatigue, Giggs said
Related Articles
Gareth Bale, Kevin De Bruyne In First Ballon d
Gareth Bale, Kevin De Bruyne In First Ballon d'Or Nominees
Gareth Bale Fit As Real Madrid Target Morale-Boosting Win At Alaves
Gareth Bale Fit As Real Madrid Target Morale-Boosting Win At Alaves
Injured Gareth Bale Misses Champions League Trip To Moscow
Injured Gareth Bale Misses Champions League Trip To Moscow
Champions League: Gareth Bale On Target As Holders Real Madrid Down AS Roma
Champions League: Gareth Bale On Target As Holders Real Madrid Down AS Roma
Gareth Bale Poised For Part Two At Real Madrid Without Zinedine Zidane And Cristiano Ronaldo
Gareth Bale Poised For Part Two At Real Madrid Without Zinedine Zidane And Cristiano Ronaldo
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.