India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Live Streaming: The focus will be on Australian-born winger Ryan Williams as India take on Hong Kong in their final match in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers. It was a campaign to forget for the Indian football team as they failed to qualify and even suffered some unexpected losses. However, all eyes on the new No. 10 who will be starting a new chapter with the national side. The match will also mark the return of international football to Kochi after more than a decade. However, it will be an exceptionally tough challenge for Khalid Jamil's side as Hong Kong have lost only once in their last 12 matches and even defeated India 1-0 in their last match.

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When will the India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match take place?

The India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match will take place on Tuesday, March 31 (IST).

Where will the India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match be held?

The India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Kerala.

What time will the India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match start?

The India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match will start at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match?

The India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match?

The India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)