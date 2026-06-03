World Cups are not development programmes. They are not reward ceremonies for promising young footballers. They are not designed to hand out experience. Every squad place is precious and every selection is made with a problem in mind. Which is why Nico Paz's inclusion in Argentina's World Cup plans feels so fascinating. The easiest explanation is also the most obvious one. Paz has enjoyed an outstanding campaign at Como, establishing himself as one of Serie A's most exciting young midfielders while earning widespread praise for his technical quality and maturity. Real Madrid are expected to bring him back this summer, underlining how highly he is regarded.

But Argentina are not taking him to the World Cup because he had a good season. They may be taking him because he solves a very specific football problem. The latter stages of international tournaments rarely resemble league football. Games become tighter, defences become deeper, spaces disappear, and every touch is contested. To add insult to injury, every mistake is magnified.

The further a team progresses, the more likely they are to encounter opponents who defend in compact blocks and dare them to find solutions in crowded central areas. And that is where Paz becomes interesting.

At first glance, he looks like another modern attacking midfielder. In reality, his greatest quality may be the way he manipulates space. Paz has an unusual ability to receive the ball in congested areas and immediately alter the geometry of an attack. A quick turn, a disguised touch or even the slightest shift of body weight. Suddenly a situation that appeared congested becomes open.

It is a difficult skill to quantify but an easy one to recognise. The best attacking players do not merely occupy space, they create it. And Paz belongs in that category.

Throughout the season, one of the defining features of his game has been his willingness to receive possession under pressure. Rather than drifting away from defenders, he actively seeks contact with crowded areas of the pitch. He wants the ball where the game feels uncomfortable. And even more importantly, he knows how to escape.

His turning radius is exceptional for a player of his size. He can receive on the half-turn, pivot away from pressure and accelerate attacks before defenders have time to reset. In league football, that creates chances. But in tournament football, it can change the team's entire trajectory.

Because international football is often decided by moments rather than patterns. Every single turn, pass, or pocket of space becomes crucial. That is precisely the kind of profile Lionel Scaloni appears to value.

Argentina's recent success has never been built solely around collecting the most talented players. It has been built around assembling complementary pieces. Every player has a purpose, and every role has a function. Paz offers something different from many of Argentina's existing options.

He is neither a traditional winger nor a pure No.10. He operates somewhere between those definitions. Comfortable drifting into half-spaces, combining in tight triangles and linking attacks between midfield and the forward line, he often functions as a connector more than a creator.

With Lionel Messi increasingly managed carefully and Julian Alvarez constantly looking to stretch defensive lines with movement, there is a growing need for players capable of knitting phases of play together. Players who can receive between lines, escape pressure and move opponents out of shape. Paz's game appears tailor-made for those situations.

In some ways, his role could resemble a modern interpretation of what Angel Di Maria often provided Argentina during their most successful years. Not in style, and certainly not in stature, but in function.

Di Maria's value extended beyond goals and assists. He connected phases of attacks, carried the ball through pressure and created angles for teammates. He helped turn crowded situations into expansive ones.

Paz possesses traces of those same qualities. The statistics from his breakthrough season support the eye test. His progressive carrying, chance creation and involvement in attacking sequences all point towards a player who influences games through movement and manipulation of space rather than sheer volume of possession.

Tournament football rewards footballers capable of solving problems quickly. Opponents spend days preparing defensive structures. Matches become tactical chess matches, and naturally, the margins shrink.

When that happens, coaches search for players who can see solutions others cannot. Players who can turn on a sixpence, receive in impossible areas, escape from tight corners and create a special moment out of nothing. And that may be why Nico Paz is heading to the biggest stage in football.

Not because Argentina are investing in a future star. But because they already believe he can help them win in the present.

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