Every World Cup seems to produce one player who captures the imagination of the football world. In 2014, it was James Rodriguez, who arrived in Brazil as a promising midfielder and departed as the tournament's top scorer and Real Madrid's newest Galactico. Four years later, Benjamin Pavard's stunning volley against Argentina helped transform a relatively unknown Bundesliga defender into a World Cup winner destined for Bayern Munich. Then came Enzo Fernandez in Qatar 2022, whose performances for Argentina accelerated his rise from a Benfica prospect to one of the most expensive midfielders in football history.

The pattern is familiar. The World Cup introduces millions of viewers to players they may never have watched before. Not because those players suddenly become great, but because the spotlight finally catches up with them.

Which raises an interesting question ahead of 2026. Could Belgium's Zeno Debast be next?

Who Exactly Is Zeno Debast?

For those who do not spend their weekends watching Sporting CP, Zeno Debast might be a relative unknown. And he is difficult to describe in a single sentence. Officially, he is a defender. Beyond that, things become a little more complicated.

The Belgian international has quietly developed into one of Europe's most intriguing young footballers because he does far more than simply defend. Comfortable receiving possession under pressure, capable of progressing attacks through passes or carries and possessing an unusually refined understanding of space, Debast often plays like a midfield-defense hybrid.

That versatility is now a jewel in modern football. The first phase of possession has never been more important, and teams are constantly searching for players capable of turning defensive situations into attacking opportunities. Debast excels at precisely that.

Yet what separates him from many technically gifted defenders is the variety of solutions he offers. Some centre-backs progress the ball through passing while others bomb forward with it. Debast can do both. He can step into midfield, dictate tempo, switch play and break opposition pressure, often within the same sequence.

It is a profile that feels increasingly rare. Not because players like him do not exist, but because very few combine those qualities at his age. And even though the comparison is lazy because of the Belgium connection, Debast is eerily similar to former captain Vincent Kompany, whose transition was from defensive midfield to the backline.

The Alien Hiding In Plain Sight

The most fascinating aspect of Debast's game is that he does not fit neatly into football's traditional labels. Watch him long enough and a strange question begins to emerge. What position does he actually play?

There are moments when he looks like a centre-back and sometimes he resembles a deep-lying midfielder. And on occasion, he appears to function as a pseudo-playmaker, even helping control possession from deeper areas of the pitch.

That positional ambiguity is precisely what makes him so intriguing.

Football has become increasingly obsessed with versatility. Managers want players capable of solving multiple problems at once, and Debast appears built for that reality. In many ways, he possesses the kind of profile that only becomes fully appreciated when viewed repeatedly over several matches. Which is why a major international tournament could prove so significant.

World Cups have a habit of turning unusual players into household names. And Debast may be one of the most unusual players set to feature in 2026.

Why The World Cup Could Be His Moment

International tournaments often simplify football. For many supporters, there are no scouting reports, no tactical breakdowns, and no transfer rumours. There is simply the player and the performance.

That environment has helped introduce the wider football public to James Rodriguez, Benjamin Pavard and Enzo Fernandez over the last three World Cups. And Debast could be next.

Not because the tournament will transform him into a better player. Not because he is currently going under the radar. But because the World Cup remains football's greatest discovery mechanism.

The Belgian has already shown enough to convince scouts, coaches and analysts of his potential. The question now is whether the rest of the football world is about to catch up. Every World Cup seems to add another name to the list.

Who is to say Zeno Debast doesn't become one this summer?

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi