If you have to associate one nation with the FIFA World Cup, the most obvious answer is Brazil. They are, after all, the record champions of the global event, and the torchbearers of the beautiful game. But since 2002, glory has evaded football's most-storied nation. In fact, many would say that Brazil have lost the star power of yesteryears, and lost the charm of 'Jogo Bonito'. Most would put Brazil outside their favourites to win the FIFA World Cup 2026. Yet, this year could just be their best chance to get back to the top.

Despite finishing a shocking fifth in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, and having several stars out due to injury, Brazil still have all the ingredients to go the distance come July 19.

Squad Analysis

Brazil have one of the strongest teams in the World Cup on paper, particularly in attack and in midfield. Vinicius Jr and Raphinha are unequivocally two of the very best wingers in world football, and their form holds the key to Brazil's fortunes.

In midfield, Brazil have a number of players in form. Casemiro has had a stunning renaissance at the age of 34, and is set to be the enforcer in the Selecao's midfield. Add to that the all-round quality of Bruno Guimaraes and the goal-scoring knack of the talented Danilo dos Santos, and it is a formidable trio.

Established European names lead Brazil's backline. Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes were star performers in the recent UEFA Champions League final, while goalkeeper Alisson Becker needs no introduction.

It speaks volumes of Brazil's depth that they boast a number of superb options even after injuries to Rodrygo, Estevao and Eder Militao. Teenage hotshots Endrick and Rayan, along with Premier League-proven performers Matheus Cunha and Igor Thiago, give Brazil a diverse arsenal off the bench.

Brazil's glaring weakness comes at left-back, where the quality and depth isn't as high as other positions. Douglas Santos and Alex Sandro - both well into their 30s - are past their best.

The Carlo Ancelotti Charm

For Brazil, the most significant difference between 2022 and 2026 does not come on the pitch, but in the managerial dugout. Carlo Ancelotti, by all means, is a serial winner.

In recent editions of the FIFA World Cup, Brazil have perhaps been hurt by the pragmatic and defensive approach of managers like Tite, Luiz Felipe Scolari and Dunga. Expect that to change under Ancelotti, who orchestrates a free-flowing attack unlike any other manager in world football.

Vinicius Jr, set to be Brazil's star man at FIFA World Cup 2026, played his best football in the 2023-24 season, when he was the leader of the Real Madrid attack under Ancelotti. If the Italian is able to unlock that version of Vinicius in Brazil's yellow, the Selecao will have a game-changer that automatically strikes fear into opponents.

Brazil's pre-World Cup friendly win over Panama - a convincing 6-2 win - was a glimpse of a harmonious Ancelotti side with Vinicius as the leader. It could also be an ominous trailer for things to come in the United States.

The Neymar Effect

Last, but most certainly not the least, a Brazil World Cup analysis is incomplete without Neymar. After months of serious doubt, Ancelotti has picked Neymar in his 26-man squad. But what will his role be?

The first concern comes in the form of Neymar's fitness. He is almost certainly going to miss Brazil's first Group E game against Morocco. However, while he may be on his last legs, his game-changing ability is still unquestionable. Just look at how he dragged Santos out of a relegation scrap in 2025!

At best, Neymar will be a crucial cog off the bench, and a potential starter in the latter stages of the tournament. But even at worst, he could be an inspiration on the dugout for many of Brazil's young players who have grown up idolising him.

Just like Messi for Argentina in 2022, Neymar's presence could be the final driving force that Brazil needs to go all the way.

Brazil's World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio)

Defenders: Marquinhos (captain, PSG), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Bremer (Juventus), Wesley (Roma), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Danilo (Flamengo), Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Roger Ibanez (Al-Ahli)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Danilo dos Santos (Botafogo), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad)

Forwards: Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid), Raphinha (Barcelona), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Endrick (Lyon), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Rayan (Bournemouth), Neymar (Santos)

Brazil's Strongest Starting XI: Alisson (Gk) | Wesley, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Douglas Santos | Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo dos Santos | Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Jr

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