A video of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un celebrating with members of women's football club Naegohyang Women's FC has gone viral on social media. Naegohyang recently made history, becoming the first team from North Korea to win the AFC Women's Champions League, which is Asia's premier women's club football tournament. In the video, Kim Jong Un could be seen sporting a broad smile as he congratulated the players of Naegohyang. The players, on the other hand, appeared to be emotional.

VIDEO: Kim Jong Un congratulates Naegohyang Women's FC

Kim Jong-un, AFC Kadnlar ampiyonlar Ligi'ni kazanan ilk Kuzey Kore takm olan Naegohyang Women's FC'yi tebrik etti. pic.twitter.com/8qPXhtqhVd — BPT (@bpthaber) June 3, 2026

Naegohyang's AFC Women's Champions League triumph

The first North Korean sports team to visit the South in eight years said they were ready to take on the world after winning the Asian Women's Champions League on Saturday.

Naegohyang Women's FC beat Japan's Tokyo Verdy Beleza 1-0 in the final in the South Korean city of Suwon, thanks to captain Kim Kyong Yong's goal just before half-time.

Women's football is one of the strongest international sports for diplomatically isolated and impoverished North Korea, with their national sides regularly competing at the highest levels in Asia and globally.

Naegohyang's win means they will appear at next year's FIFA Women's Champions Cup, which features the champions of each of the six continental confederations, with the final four games in Miami.

The club's coach Ri Yu Il thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for his "warm love, care and trust" before looking forward to locking horns with the world's best teams.

"Today, as we face a historic moment advancing into the world as the top team in Asia, the emotions and passion we feel are simply indescribable," he said.

"The trophy ceremony has already concluded, and now we face the task of confronting various new challenges ahead of us."

Ri and Kim, who was named the tournament's best player, later walked out of the news conference after a South Korean reporter asked them a question that referred to their country as the "north side".

The country is officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

After winning the final, the Naegohyang players unfurled North Korea's national flag -- long considered taboo in South Korea under its National Security Act.

A South Korean cheering squad of around 1,200 members of civic groups backed by Seoul's unification ministry attended the final, applauding as the players ran around the pitch carrying the North Korean flag in celebration.

South Korea's dovish President Lee Jae Myung, whose repeated peace efforts have been largely ignored by Pyongyang, posted a message on X, congratulating the North Korean club.

"I extend my sincere congratulations to the players of Naegohyang Women's Football Club," he said, adding that he paid "his deep respects to our cheering squad" for its "mature cheering culture".

"The ball is round, and we will meet again. We will cheer you on vigorously for your next challenge!"

Naegohyang, which was founded in 2012 and whose name means "My Hometown" in Korean, has been the subject of much interest since arriving in South Korea last week, with inter-Korean relations at one of their lowest points in years.

They beat South Korean team Suwon FC Women 2-1 in the semi-finals, which were also played in Suwon.

"All of our players focused solely on winning today's match, putting in the effort while cherishing every minute and second," said Ri, when asked about his time spent in the South.

"I did not have the time or room to concern myself with various other issues."

The North Koreans edged Tokyo in a final that featured plenty of hard tackles but was played in a fair spirit.

The two teams had met earlier in the competition, with the Japanese side winning 4-0 in the first round in Myanmar.

With AFP inputs

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