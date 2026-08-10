Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff said he is not playing for Mumbay FC in the team's Durand Cup group match against Nongkseh SS&CC of Meghalaya in Shillong on Tuesday due to a "work commitment". Tiger was included in the Mumbay FC squad for the tournament. He did not play in Mumbay FC's first two Group E matches, both of which the team lost. Mumbay FC lost 0-5 to Langsning, another Meghalaya side, and then suffered an identical defeat against Shillong Lajong. They have already been knocked out of the tournament.

"Really, really unfortunate, but a work commitment has come up at the last moment, so I won't be able to make it to Shillong for the Durand Cup," he said in an Instagram video on the club's profile.

"I was really looking forward to playing for my team, Mumbay FC, but unfortunately I won't be able to make it. All the very best to everybody out there. The tournament has been amazing. All the very best, Mumbay FC. Kill it, boys," said Tiger, who made his debut for the club in 2024.

Mumbay FC, established in 2024, plays in the Mumbai Premier League and I-League 3, the fourth division of the country's domestic football structure.

Tiger Shroff's Football Journey

Shroff has been associated with Mumbay FC since the club was founded in 2024 and has regularly represented the side in the Mumbai District League.

According to Mumbay FC co-owner Zoheb Amrani, he first recognised Shroff's footballing ability during an influencers' league in 2023, which also featured actor Ranbir Kapoor and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

From Training Sessions to the Durand Cup

What initially appeared to be a casual interest soon turned into a serious ambition, with Shroff expressing his desire to play competitive football.

"I got his CRS (Centralised Registration System) registration done. I explained to him that this is not some ordinary tournament that you just go and play in. There's proper registration, there's a proper ID card, and there's a proper referee who checks everything. I must say he was very professional," Zoheb said of Shroff's involvement in the Mumbai District League.

Featured Video Of The Day

Yamal Laughs At Paredes vs Gavi ‘Fight Of The Year' Poster During Parade