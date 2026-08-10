England and Bayern Munich star Harry Kane is set to receive the prestigious Golden Shoe honour for emerging as the top scorer in European football for the 2025-26 season. As per the official website of Bayern Munich, this is the second time Kane will receive the prestigious honour, joining the elite list of players who have won it twice, with only legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo having won it more often. The presentation ceremony will take place on August 19 at the FC Bayern Museum.

The England captain scored 36 Bundesliga goals in another hugely impressive campaign, the same number that earned him the award two years ago. Kane is also seen as one of the leading contenders in this year's vote for The Best FIFA Men's Player.

Kane scored a total of 73 goals in 65 competitive appearances for club and country over the past season, while also providing eight assists. With that, he registered the second-highest goal tally in a single season in the 21st century, with only Messi (91 goals) in the 2011-12 campaign scoring more.

His goals were vital in FC Bayern winning the league, the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup and the DFB Cup. He netted a hat-trick in the cup final in Berlin and finished as the competition's top scorer. The 33-year-old was also crowned Bundesliga top scorer for the third year in a row and finished second in the Champions League scoring charts in 2025-26. Kane is also the fastest player ever to reach 100 goals for a club in one of Europe's top five leagues.

Wearing the England captain's armband, Kane led his country to the FIFA World Cup semi-finals this year, their best finish since the 1966 World Cup triumph. He also became the most prolific British player in the tournament's history and ended the competition with seven goals.

Kane is the third Bayern player to receive this prestigious award after Gerd Muller, who won the Golden Shoe in 1970 and 1972, and Robert Lewandowski, who received it in 2021 and 2022. Kane has now achieved the feat for the second time as well.

Herbert Hainer, FC Bayern president, said in a club statement: "Harry Kane stands alongside striking legends like Gerd Muller and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge at FC Bayern, and he has continued this goalscoring legacy into the present by taking the role of the striker to a new level. He is a guiding light for his teams, on and off the pitch, because he always leads with character and a sense of community. We are proud that he's part of the FC Bayern family."

Jan-Christian Dreesen, the club's CEO, said: "When Harry Kane plays, the whole world watches. He has raised FC Bayern and the Bundesliga to a new level. Unusually for a striker, he puts his responsibility to the team above personal success. He's always thinking about his team-mates, on and off the pitch. His attitude, ability and character make him the most complete striker of his generation and an absolute role model beyond the field of play. Harry Kane simply has class and deserves every trophy in the world."

Max Eberl, the club's board member for sport, said: "Harry is not just a finisher but a master of the unseen moments, because much of what makes his game so extraordinary are things you do not see. His timing, his awareness of his team-mates and his ability to create space set him apart. His goals are the end product, but beneath them lies a foundation of game intelligence, team spirit and tireless work for the team."

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