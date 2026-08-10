After nine memorable years at Liverpool, Andrew Robertson has begun a fresh chapter with Tottenham Hotspur, arriving in North London with the ambition of helping one of England's biggest clubs climb back to the top of the Premier League. Speaking on JioHotstar, Robertson opened up about bringing the curtain down on his successful Liverpool career, why Tottenham Hotspur felt like the right next step, and the reception he received from his new teammates.

Andrew Robertson opened up about his decision to leave Liverpool and join Tottenham Hotspur:

"Having played for Liverpool for nine years is a long time. I gave everything for the badge and won everything there. But, it's also exciting to have a new challenge at this stage of my career and when the Tottenham Hotspur opportunity came up, I was excited to go for it. Now that it's here, I'm looking forward to settling in and giving my best for the fans. I want to keep progressing, keep improving, and help this team win trophies, just like I did at Anfield."

On the determination at Tottenham to do better than last season:

"Tottenham Hotspur is a massive club. The training ground, the stadium, the fan base, everything is top class. I've played at their new stadium many times, and I know how passionate the fans are. They can really lift the team. I think this is a club that is moving in the right direction. The last couple of seasons haven't been easy for Tottenham in the league. They haven't quite reached the level the fans expect. But last season, they showed fight and character to stay up. Now, being here from day one, I can feel a strong determination to make sure that doesn't happen again. It's up to us to work hard, stay focused, and make sure this club gets back to where it belongs."

On manager Roberto de Zerbi:

"Roberto de Zerbi is a huge reason behind my decision to join Tottenham. I had a few conversations with him over the phone, and I could tell straight away how clear his vision is. Him and his staff are very detailed in how they want to play. They know exactly what they want from each player. I think this is a club that is going places, and this is the perfect time for me to be a part of it. Before the transfer was sorted, we had a great conversation. We know each other's game well. He knows me as a player, I know him as a manager. We were both excited to work together. De Zerbi is highly respected across world football and having him here gives me a lot of confidence. I believe we can achieve great things under him."

On his connections with new teammates:

"I have played with Dominic Solanke at Liverpool. He wasn't there for long, maybe only a year and a half, but we built a good bond during that time. I also know James Maddison. We've played golf together a couple of times on holiday. We tend to go to similar places, so we've crossed paths off the pitch as well. Other than that, I've obviously played against most of the lads of this squad and had a chat after games. I've faced them while playing for different clubs over the years. But on the day of my arrival, all the team members were all great and very welcoming. That's exactly what you want when you join a new club."

Catch all the action from Premier League Season 2026-27, August 22 onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports

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