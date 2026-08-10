Together with PUMA, RB Leipzig presented their new 2026/27 away shirt. All in red, with no compromises. The away shirt is now available to purchase in the Red Bull Shop, on PUMA.com and at the RBL Stores in Leipzig. The all-over red colour of the shirt provides a striking contrast to the yellow logo detailing. The name and number printing on the back also comes in a vibrant yellow. Embossed into the fabric is a pattern of heart-shaped linden leaves, representing the bond between the city, the club and its fans.

The front features the RB Leipzig badge and a printed Red Bull logo. The PUMA logo appears on the right of the chest and on the shoulders, while “RB LEIPZIG” lettering on the back completes the look.

The replica version is made of 95% recycled polyester as part of PUMA's RE:FIBRE sustainability program.

The dryCELL Technology is moisture-wicking and will keep you comfortable and dry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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