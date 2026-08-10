Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri is at the centre of intense transfer speculation, having been linked to both Real Madrid and Barcelona in the last few weeks. While the suspense over his future is yet to be lifted, Rodri became a big talking point on social media over a picture from his vacation. The picture shows Rodri walking with his partner Laura Iglesias on the bench but looks distracted by another woman who passed them by.

The picture has been related to the famous 2015 stock photo by Spanish photographer Antonio Guillem where a guy in a shirt turns to check out a woman in a red top walking past, while the woman he's with looks back at him in disapproval. That picture went on to become one of the most popular internet memes, labeling situations where someone is tempted by something new while ignoring what they already have.

During his holiday in Ibiza, Rodri could be seen walking hand-in-hand with his longtime partner Laura Iglesias, but turned his head to look toward a woman in a bikini on the left.

The Spanish midfielder's body language and "caught looking" vibe is quite similar to the 'distracted boyfriend' meme, and fans couldn't resist pointing out the same.

Rodri, a defensive midfielder for Spain and Manchester City, is known for his ability to scan opponents quickly and assess danger. Based on where the opponents are, Rodri has displayed a unique ability to orchestrate his passing lines and unleash his teammates going forward.

Seeing him on the beach, fans hilariously drew comparisons between his ability to study the opponents that surround him and scan people nearby.

Why he's the goat. Scanning all over https://t.co/IU795KBrrk — DSK (@0161Darren) August 9, 2026

Some even compared Rodri's act with his recent transfer speculations. The veteran midfielder was reported in contact with Real Madrid over the last few weeks over a transfer in the summer but has recently begun negotiations with their arch-rivals Barcelona.

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