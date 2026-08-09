Chaos erupted on the Portuguese island of Madeira on Saturday as a bride and groom were mobbed by thousands of fans, who mistook them for football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. The huge crowd had gathered around the Funchal Cathedral amid speculation that Ronaldo and Georgina were set to tie the knot. As thousands of fans unexpectedly turned up outside the 15th-century cathedral, friends and family of the couple, Fabio Ramos and Fatima Nicole Cunha Teixeira, had to fight their way into the venue.

The couple hails from Madeira but lives in France. However, that did not stop fans from believing that Ronaldo and Georgina had booked the cathedral under a fake name.

The bride, Fatima, had to fight her way past the crowd, which included plenty of fans wearing the iconic No. 7 jersey of the Portuguese football legend.

"This is crazy. Why does everyone think Fabio is Cristiano Ronaldo? The bride has been very upset, worrying that all the commotion will ruin her wedding day," one of the guests said.

Ronaldo fans mistakenly surrounded a random bride in Madeira, thinking she was Georgina Rodriguez.



The newlyweds were mobbed by journalists after rumors claimed Ronaldo would marry Georgina on August 8.



Ronaldo reacted with laughing emojis. pic.twitter.com/1DQiW6s6LW — RussiaNews (@mog_russEN) August 9, 2026

Reacting to the chaos, Ronaldo shared laughing emojis on a viral social media post.

ESTO ES TREMENDO



Resulta que mas de 2.000 personas fueron a la Catedral de Funchal ayer en Madeira pensando que era el dia de la boda de Cristiano Ronaldo y Georgina.



Y efectivamente, habia una boda... pero otra cualquiera. La novia quedo completamente impactada al ver... pic.twitter.com/y3HumOjZ1v — Madrid Sports (@MadridSports_) August 9, 2026

Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, had fuelled rumours that the power couple were set to tie the knot after posting footage of her arrival in Madeira for what she described as a "party".

Marcos Goncalves, the parish priest of Funchal Cathedral, confirmed that there were no other bookings for the day.

"This is the only wedding taking place here today. I do not have a booking for Cristiano Ronaldo."

Ronaldo and Georgina got engaged last year, with the footballer pledging to get married after the World Cup.

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