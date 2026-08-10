A new chapter begins at Stamford Bridge as Xabi Alonso takes over as Chelsea manager, bringing with him a reputation for progressive football and the ambition to guide the Blues back to competing for the biggest trophies. Speaking on JioHotstar, Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso shared his thoughts on taking charge at Stamford Bridge, his vision for the club, and the importance of having enough time to prepare during the pre-season.

Chelsea's new manager Xabi Alonso weighed in on joining the club: "I have always been drawn to clubs with a rich history and a winning tradition, and Chelsea is certainly one of them. For me, this is a great honour and a fantastic opportunity. The timing feels right for both the club and myself and I believe we are at a point where we can build something special together. I am fully aware of the expectations and the challenge ahead, but I am ready for it. I am looking forward to getting started and giving my best for this club."



On the potential in the Chelsea squad:

"Chelsea have a great history and have enjoyed tremendous success over the last couple of decades. The squad is good and has a lot of potential. Of course, there are areas we need to improve. We are starting a new project and we want to build a team that plays with intensity, controls games, and competes at the highest level. We need to be smart, work hard, and create a team that brings energy to the pitch and plays attractive football. That is the goal, whether we are at home or away."



On having a clear idea about the team before taking over:

"When I started talking with the club, I already had a clear idea about the team, the players, and the way they have played not too long ago. I knew the strengths and the areas that needed improvement. We will build on that foundation, update a few things, and make the necessary corrections. But I truly believe this squad has the quality to compete at the highest level and achieve great things. That is where we start."



On the importance of a good pre-season:

"It's good that we have enough time in pre-season to prepare properly before the new season starts. This period is crucial for building relationships on and off the pitch. We will use it to get to know each other and start creating the belief in how we want to play and compete. We need to establish our identity and make sure everyone is on the same page, but we need to ensure that the foundation we need to build starts coming together immediately."



Catch all the action from Premier League Season 2026-27, August 22 onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports

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