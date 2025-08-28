German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich made a statement start to the new season with a resounding 6-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig in the opening game of the league. Such a scoreline might be expected against a side fighting relegation, but Leipzig are Champions League contenders. This astounding start for Bayern has triggered questions about head coach Vincent Kompany's demand for a larger squad, with echoes of Uli Hoeness' suggestion of greater youth inclusion sparking debate among fans and pundits.

However, Bayern's squad depth was truly tested in their DFB Pokal match on Wednesday, where the club narrowly escaped an upset against third-division side SV Wehen Wiesbaden.

England international Harry Kane's brace rescued Bayern after they let a two-goal lead slip against the minnows. Bayern started with reserve players like Lennart Karl, Raphael Guerreiro, Sacha Boey, and Jonas Urbig in the starting XI but had to bring on established stars like Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, and Konrad Laimer in the second half upon realizing the challenge posed by Wiesbaden in midfield.

Squad Depth a Real Concern

Although senior consultants at the club advocate for a leaner squad, some, including manager Vincent Kompany, disagree with the current roster size. Bayern parted ways with Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Eric Dier, and others in the summer transfer window but have not fully replaced them.

The club remains in the market for an additional attacker, with Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku linked, though the deals are far from finalized. However, Bayern's performance in the German Cup -- a competition they haven't won since the 2019-20 season -- suggests defensive reinforcements are also needed.

The reserve fullbacks at Bayern appear highly prone to errors. Raphael Guerreiro is an excellent player with the ball at his feet, but despite being a left-back, his defensive skills remain questionable. Sacha Boey is a promising right-back but still falls short of the standard expected at a club like Bayern. Even Kim Min-jae has not resembled the defender he was at Napoli when Bayern signed him.

Konrad Laimer, a midfielder by trade, has had to play right-back since Noussair Mazraoui's departure, while Josip Stanisic has been filling in at left-back due to Alphonso Davies' injury.

Persistent injury issues hampered Bayern's Champions League campaign last season, and the same could happen this time if the club's leadership doesn't act in the transfer market in the final days of the window.

Uli Hoeness, the club's deputy chairman, may be right in advocating for more minutes for academy players, but until the younger stars are ready to repay the trust placed in them, Bayern risks dropping out of one or two competitions.