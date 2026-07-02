United States striker Folarin Balogun, the country's top scorer at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with three goals to his name, was sent off for a challenge on Bosnia and Herzegovina's Tarik Muharemovic in the Round of 32 clash on Wednesday. The referee did not immediately reach for his back pocket but changed his mind after taking a careful look at the pitchside monitor once the incident was flagged by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Although the USA went on to score another goal after being reduced to 10 men and qualified for the Round of 16, the absence of Balogun against Belgium in the next match is going to make the task difficult for the co-hosts.

The United States manager, Mauricio Pochettino, and his players did not hesitate to call the referee's decision "harsh", but the team is left with no option other than to accept a one-match sanction, as FIFA rules for the 2026 World Cup do not allow the option of an appeal.

A FIFA official ruled out the possibility of a red card decision being challenged in the ongoing World Cup. Speaking to The Athletic, the official pointed to the tournament regulations and Article 66.4, which states:

"A sending-off automatically incurs suspension from the subsequent match. The FIFA judicial bodies may impose additional match suspensions and other disciplinary measures."

According to FIFA rules, "If a player or team official is sent off as a result of a direct or indirect red card (second caution), they will automatically be suspended from their team's subsequent match. In addition, further sanctions may be imposed."

If the ban cannot be served during the tournament - meaning the team no longer has a game to play - the suspension is carried over to the team's next official fixture.

Balogun is set to miss the Round of 16 match against Belgium but could miss further games should the US progress in the tournament, depending on whether FIFA's disciplinary committee decides to extend his suspension from one match to potentially two or three.

US Camp Unhappy With Referee's Decision

"It was never intentional," U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said when asked about the sending-off after the match. "It's never a red card. Never. If the intention is to damage the opponent, OK, I understand. But that never was. It was a normal action in football where you are fighting for the ball and your foot lands."

The US striker's teammate Weston McKennie called the lack of an appeal process "bogus" and disagreed that Balogun's tackle was a straight red-card offence.

"Obviously the ref made the decision that he made, but I think it's questionable," McKennie said. "I think there have been many other plays like that throughout the tournament involving other players where a card wasn't given at all. It's disappointing."

US's star winger Christian Pulisic maintained the same stance, saying his teammate didn't deserve to be sent off.

"We had to dig deep for that one, obviously," U.S. star Christian Pulisic told FOX Sports. "I felt like we put on such a good performance and didn't deserve the red card. I mean, I didn't see it, but it's unfortunate. But for us to dig in deep like that and just to get another goal and to defend the way we did, it took a real team effort, but we're proud of that."

"It didn't go exactly to plan with the red card. But that just shows what a good team we are. We said in the hydration break, this is what it takes to be a really strong team, and we were able to do it and pull out the result."

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