Day 12 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 promises to be an exciting one, with Argentina set to take on Austria in a Group J clash at the Dallas Stadium. After scoring a memorable hat-trick in the opening match against Algeria, Lionel Messi will once again be in the spotlight. Even at 38, Messi continues to break barriers and has emerged as one of the top performers of the tournament. Later in the day, 2022 runners-up France will face Iraq in a Group I encounter, with Kylian Mbappe expected to headline the action. In another key fixture, Erling Haaland's Norway will go up against Senegal, while Jordan will take on Algeria.

Argentina vs Austria - Group J - Monday, 10:30 PM (IST)

Defending champions Argentina would look to secure their place in the round of 32 as they clash with Austria in their second Group J clash. Argentina made a commanding start to their title defence with a convincing 3-0 victory over Algeria. The reigning world champions displayed their trademark blend of control, creativity and attacking quality, underlining why they remain among the favourites to lift the trophy once again.

Austria, however, will arrive full of confidence after beginning their campaign with a 3-1 victory over World Cup debutants Jordan. While the scoreline suggested a comfortable evening, Ralf Rangnick's side had to work hard for the result and were tested throughout the encounter before eventually pulling away.

France vs Iraq - Group I - Tuesday, 2:30 AM (IST)

France captain Kylian Mbappe is set to make his 100th appearance for the national team when France faces Iraq in a FIFA World Cup Group I match. The milestone comes less than a week after the 27-year-old became France's all-time leading scorer. Mbappe scored twice in France's 3-1 victory over Senegal in its tournament opener on June 16, taking his international tally to 58 goals and surpassing Olivier Giroud's previous national record of 57.

Meanwhile, ranked 57th in the world, Iraq are appearing at their first World Cup since 1986 after coming through an exhausting qualifying campaign that took in 21 matches, culminating in the intercontinental play-offs in Mexico in March. Their campaign in the United States did not get off to a good start, though, as they went down 4-1 to Erling Haaland's Norway in Boston.

Norway vs Senegal - Group I - Tuesday, 5:30 AM (IST)

Senegal hung in tough against tournament favorite France for the first half of its opener Tuesday before losing 3-1. Edouard Mendy allowed three goals on eight shots in that game, which included Kylian Mbappe scoring from long range moments after Senegal finally got on the board in stoppage time.

On the other hand, Haaland, another high-scoring striker, had two goals in Norway's 4-1 victory over Iraq in their first game. Haaland scored 27 goals in 35 Premier League games for Manchester City this past season.

Jordan vs Algeria - Group J - Tuesday, 8:30 AM (IST)

Jordan is looking for its first World Cup point after losing its debut match against Austria. The Jordanians are back at Levi's Stadium to take on Algeria, which advanced out of group stage once in four previous World Cup trips, losing in the round of 16 to Germany in 2014.

(With agency inputs)

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