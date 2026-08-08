FIFA president Gianni Infantino found himself in more controversy as a report claimed that UEFA paid off his alleged 'lover' while he was the general secretary of the European football governing body. The Daily Telegraph reported that the woman received a six-figure sum after her alleged relationship with Infantino. Infantino has already been dominating headlines after he was forced to quit his plan of selling a stake of the World Cup to private investors. The report further claimed that UEFA paid for the woman's MBA degree after she left the organisation. However, the claims have been denied by Infantino and UEFA.

UEFA told Sky News that a 'departure payment' was made to the woman and she was given "the payment of fees for an MBA course at a local business school".

"The payment was in line with the regulations that existed for departing staff at the time," a spokesperson added. "Such regulations have been tightened since 2016 and the current staff regulations - which apply to all UEFA employees at whatever level - reflect those found in a modern, high-profile organisation."

A FIFA spokesperson also told the media outlet that Infantino strongly denied any such allegations.

"Any insinuation of inappropriate conduct or violation of statutes or regulations is defamatory," the spokesperson added.

Infantino worked at UEFA from 2000 to 2016 when he was appointed FIFA president.

"No employee at UEFA and FIFA has ever raised a complaint regarding Mr Infantino's behaviour because there never was an incident where he was involved. "All company actions related to employees, including any departure and severance packages, have always been approved by the appropriate directors in accordance with all applicable regulations," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has thrown its weight behind FIFA president Gianni Infantino, backing his leadership at a time when calls for his resignation continue to grow in the aftermath of the governing body's abandoned investment proposal.

In a letter addressed to FIFA head Infantino, the AFA praised the Swiss administrator's decade-long tenure, saying his leadership had strengthened football globally through transparent governance, institutional stability and greater inclusivity.

“On behalf of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and its Executive Committee, we express our support for the management carried out during the last 10 years, which had as its main focuses the development of football throughout the world and institutional strength based on a clear, stable and transparent governance model,” the AFA said.

(With agency inputs)

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