East Bengal FC gave a dazzling display to score a comprehensive 5-0 victory over South United FC in their final Group A match of the Durand Cup on Friday, keeping their quarterfinal hopes alive in the tournament. Dani Ramírez (6'), Mohamad Basim Rashid (24'), Hardik Bhatt (73'), Bipin Singh (81') and David Lalhlansanga (90 5') scored for the Red and Gold Brigade. The result took East Bengal FC to six points from three Group A games, with a goal difference of plus-11, leaving them comfortably placed in the race to qualify for the quarterfinals as one of the tournament's best second-placed teams.

South United FC, meanwhile, concluded their campaign with the heavy defeat.

With both sides playing their final group match, East Bengal started brightly, with Jesin T.K. Thonikkara dragging an early left-footed effort wide before South United captain Noel S made an important intervention to halt another dangerous attack.

The breakthrough came in the sixth minute through a moment of individual brilliance from Dani Ramírez. Receiving the ball from captain Mohamad Basim Rashid, the Spaniard shifted onto his preferred foot before unleashing a stunning long-range strike into the top far corner, leaving goalkeeper Sunil Singh with no chance.

East Bengal continued to dominate possession, with Jeakson Singh, Ramírez and Jesin combining neatly through midfield, while wingers Edmund Lalrindika and P.V. Vishnu stretched the South United defence.

Sandip Mandi delivered an inviting cross that narrowly evaded Vishnu before Jesin's close-range header was denied by Noel S, who produced another timely defensive intervention. Moments later, Basim Rashid's cross found Ignacio Monsalve Vicente inside the penalty area, but the defender's header drifted wide.

Despite East Bengal's sustained pressure, South United defended resolutely. Rowan James and Rishik Shetty produced a series of crucial blocks and clearances as the visitors crowded their own penalty area, forcing the Kolkata giants to attempt efforts from distance.

The second goal eventually arrived in the 24th minute from a well-worked corner. Dani Ramírez's delivery from the right was flicked on at the near post by Jesin, allowing Basim Rashid to power a header into the net at the far post.

East Bengal continued to push for a third but repeatedly found South United defending in numbers. The third goal finally came in the 73rd minute through defender Hardik Bhatt. He unleashed a powerful low strike from distance that appeared to be comfortably covered by Sunil Singh, but the goalkeeper was wrong-footed by the late movement of the ball and could only watch as it slipped through his grasp and into the net.

The Red and Gold Brigade added a fourth eight minutes later. Christopher James delivered a dangerous cross from the left that was only partially cleared by the South United defence. Bipin Singh timed his run perfectly before guiding a close-range header inside the near post.

The final goal arrived with virtually the last kick of the game. David Lalhlansanga collected the ball inside the penalty area and emphatically slammed a left-footed finish into the roof of the net to complete a resounding 5-0 victory. PTI AM AM KHS

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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