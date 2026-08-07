England's FIFA World Cup 2026 player Ivan Toney has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm following an alleged incident at a London nightclub last year, the Metropolitan Police confirmed on Friday. The 30-year-old striker, who currently plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, is accused of involvement in an incident that allegedly took place at a nightclub on Wardour Street in Soho on December 6, 2025, according to The BBC. According to the Metropolitan Police, officers investigated the matter after receiving reports of an assault at the central London venue. Following the investigation, Toney was formally charged on July 31 and is scheduled to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 24.

“A man has been charged with assault following a Met investigation. Ivan Toney, 30, of Northampton, was charged on Thursday, 31 July with assault causing actual bodily harm,” Police said in a statement.

Responding to the charge, a spokesperson representing Toney said the England forward acknowledges the legal proceedings but intends to contest the allegation.

“Ivan acknowledges the charge and, while he is naturally shocked by the development, he welcomes the opportunity to clear his name before the court,” the spokesperson told the BBC.

Toney is among England's established international forwards and was part of the national squad at the FIFA World Cup, where he featured during the tournament, including England's victory over France in the bronze medal match.

The striker began his professional career with his hometown club Northampton Town before securing a move to Newcastle United in 2015. His breakthrough came at Peterborough United, where his prolific goalscoring performances attracted widespread attention and earned him a transfer to Brentford in 2020.

At Brentford, Toney developed into one of the Premier League's leading forwards, scoring 72 goals in 141 appearances across all competitions, including 36 league goals. His performances earned him his first England call-up in 2022 before making his senior international debut in March 2023.

Toney has represented England 10 times and scored his maiden international goal in a friendly against Belgium at Wembley Stadium in March 2024 before completing a high-profile move to Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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