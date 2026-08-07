Minerva Academy owner Ranjit Bajaj rejected the role of Indian U15 football team manager just hours after his appointment. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) took a big call as they appointed Bajaj as the team manager while Bibiano Fernandes retained his position as head coach. Bajaj has been one of the most vocal critics of AIFF in the recent past and he has been a big advocate of developing the game at the grassroot levels in the country. However, Bajaj pointed out the difference between his style of football and the kind of football that Bibiano has played with the junior team in the past.

"They sent me a letter stating that I have been appointed manager. So people have been calling me up and congratulating me. However, I am not happy. I am very unhappy. This is the worst thing that they could have done. You have kept both of us together in the team. I do not have any problems with Bibiano. We just have different playing styles and different visions. A low-block counter-attacking style is completely different from a high-press style. I am not saying the other system is wrong but those are very different systems. So, that is a preparation for disaster," Bajaj said in a video posted on social media.

"We are not on the same page or same thinking. That is why there is no point," he added.

Bajaj made it clear that his decision had nothing to do with Bibiano and said that the team and coach will have his full support.

"If you had an ultimate winner or treble champion, you would have appointed that person. You did not have anyone like that and that is why, you appointed your biggest critic and hater. I know how to win. But I win because of my world-class team and world-class processes. I have a complete team and taking anyone out hampers the balance," he said.

"What is the point of both of us doing this together? If you had to support Bibiano, you should have given him a team one year ago. If now, it is a mixture of things. This is why, I request all the fans to forget all this. This is already too late and this is not the time to do all this. I support Bibiano completely and I hope he does very well," he concluded.

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