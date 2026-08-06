Lionsgate Play will be releasing 'A Beautiful Obsession', a four-part docuseries following Pep Guardiola's final chapter at Manchester City in India. All four episodes launch exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on 21st August. The trailer offers a first look at the raw, unfiltered access granted to Academy and BAFTA award-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald. From never before seen dressing room moments to boardroom decisions, A Beautiful Obsession shows what was actually happening at the club during a disappointing 2024/25 season and the resurgence of the team to claim a domestic double. It captures a squad in flux: established stars departing, new faces finding their feet, and a manager wrestling with when to let go.



Across two seasons, the series charts a dramatic emotional arc, from the shock of a string of defeats and the fight to claim the final Champions League spot in 2024/25, through a radical squad rebuild, to a redemptive 2025/26 campaign that culminates in a defining clash with Arsenal, an FA Cup Final, and Guardiola's farewell to the club he transformed.



The series is directed by Kevin Macdonald alongside City Studios' John De Caux and produced by Kevin Macdonald for Plan B and Workerbee (part of Banijay UK), and Gavin Johnson and Ged Doherty for City Studios. This is the ultimate account of an emotional farewell that marks the end of an era in English football.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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