The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday extended the deadline for Jamshedpur FC to reconsider its decision to pull out of the Indian Super League (ISL), giving the Tata Steel-owned club time until August 12 to review its stand. The decision was taken at the AIFF Executive Committee meeting here, where members reviewed preparations for the upcoming ISL season, beginning September 4, following the adoption of the new club-led commercial model. "The AIFF will allow additional time to Jamshedpur FC to reconsider its decision, with an extended deadline until August 12, 2026," the federation said in a statement after the Executive Committee meeting.

"The Executive Committee also reviewed preparations for the Indian Super League 2026-27 season following the adoption of the new club-led commercial model. Members were updated on the progress made by the participating clubs and the federation in operational planning for the season," the AIFF added.

The Tata group has made it clear that JFC's exit from the ISL was a long-planned strategic decision to ensure that the company returns to its core ideal of grassroots football development.

Tata Steel vice President (Corporate Services) D B Sundara Ramam has also insisted that the move has "nothing to do" with the uncertainty surrounding the ISL's commercial future and would not be reconsidered.

On July 31, Jamshedpur FC announced pulling out of the ISL, just hours after missing the deadline for payment of participation fee for the upcoming season, beginning September 4.

Earlier last month, the AIFF had set July 20 deadline for payment of Rs 1.1 crore by the clubs in two instalments as administrative fees. The deadline was extended till July 31 evening.

Chaubey, who chaired Thursday's Executive Committee meeting, had said earlier in the day that the AIFF would still hope for a rethink by the legacy corporate house.

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