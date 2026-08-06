European soccer's governing body has retained its threat to boycott FIFA competitions despite the global body apologizing for its failed plan to sell stakes in the World Cup. UEFA on Thursday reiterated that it had lost confidence in FIFA president Gianni Infantino and said conditions to withdraw its boycott threat had not been met. “UEFA's associations were very clear about the conditions attached to the non participation in FIFA competitions," it said in a statement. "First, the proposals to sell off the major competitions had to be withdrawn and secondly, assurances have to be made that such attempts to disfigure the game in this way will never be made again.

“These conditions have not been met. In addition, UEFA made it abundantly clear in it's statement on Saturday that it has lost confidence in Gianni Infantino's presidency. That position holds.”

FIFA and Infantino tried to present a united front following a high-level summit in Morocco on Wednesday when it announced the president had the full support of those in attendance.

The world governing body also apologized to the FIFA council and member associations for errors and committed to “ensure they do not happen again.”

But UEFA remained dissatisfied and issued a defiant message.

"Yesterday's announcement that some people employed by the FIFA president (and whose careers depend on his favor) agree with him changes nothing,” it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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