The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has thrown its weight behind FIFA president Gianni Infantino, backing his leadership at a time when calls for his resignation continue to grow in the aftermath of the governing body's abandoned investment proposal. In a letter addressed to FIFA head Infantino, the AFA praised the Swiss administrator's decade-long tenure, saying his leadership had strengthened football globally through transparent governance, institutional stability and greater inclusivity.

“On behalf of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and its Executive Committee, we express our support for the management carried out during the last 10 years, which had as its main focuses the development of football throughout the world and institutional strength based on a clear, stable and transparent governance model,” the AFA said.

The statement comes after FIFA withdrew its controversial investment initiative following widespread opposition from several member associations and confederations. The proposal, which sought to introduce external investment into parts of FIFA's commercial operations, sparked concerns over governance, transparency and the future independence of world football's governing body.

The AFA welcomed FIFA's decision to abandon the proposal and praised Infantino for accepting responsibility.

“We must acknowledge the Administration's decision to withdraw a project that, within the football family and from its inception, generated far more uncertainties than certainties,” the federation said.

“It is worth highlighting the acknowledgment of the errors made in that process and the apology expressed in the heartfelt message sent to FIFA's 211 member associations. Prioritising governance standards is a fundamental pillar for strengthening good relations between FIFA, its member associations and the confederations.”

The world champions' federation also credited Infantino with transforming FIFA into a more open and inclusive organisation.

“You are leading a management that has brought about a profound transformation of FIFA; that has opened the doors of the organisation to all member associations and confederations, so that through frank and direct dialogue, we can all continue to promote football at all levels and disciplines,” the statement added.

Reaffirming its confidence in the FIFA president, the federation concluded, “Given the proximity of the next FIFA Congress, the association that I proudly preside over firmly believes and reaffirms that the way forward is to continue working under your leadership, in order to continue developing a better and even more inclusive football.”

Argentina's backing further highlights the growing divide within world football over FIFA's leadership. While several national associations from outside Europe have publicly welcomed FIFA's decision to withdraw the investment proposal and accepted Infantino's apology, UEFA has maintained that it no longer has confidence in the FIFA president. European football's governing body continues to threaten a boycott of future FIFA competitions unless meaningful governance reforms are implemented.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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