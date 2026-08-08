Ranjit Bajaj said that he is ready to take up a role with the Indian U-15 football team if he is the only one in charge. He had previously declined the role of team manager as he did not want to work alongside head coach Bibiano Fernandes for the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan in October. Bajaj explained in a video posted on his Instagram account that two coaches with completely different philosophies cannot work together. He also claimed that Bibiano has also declined the role and as a result, the Minerva Academy owner was ready to step up and accept a role with the team.

“I just got to know through a trusted source and an article in the newspaper that Bibiano has also said no, citing exactly the same reasons which I have said, because any good coach will say that, because he doesn't want to sabotage his own team. That people with two visions and philosophies cannot actually be doing it together,” Bajaj said.

“It's still not too late if Bibano is not going to be there. So, if you think all this is drama, then find out what people say here that I sit here from morning to night, and only one thing: every decision in my life is based on one thing, that I make a decision on how this is going to help me get to the 2034 World Cup and 2036 Olympics."

"How is it going to help? If it's not going to help, then you know the answer. So, I am prepared, I am ready. Giving up is not in the blood. In fact, if I get this, I am going to work even harder,” he added

There has been a lot of developments since AIFF appointed Bajaj as the U-15 football team manager. Earlier, he was not happy with the decision and completely rejected the offer.

“People are congratulating me, but I am not happy. I am very unhappy. This is the worst thing they could have done,” Bajaj said in a post on his Instagram handle. “You people (AIFF) appointed me and Bibiano (Fernandes) together. I don't have any problems with Bibiano, but I have a problem because of different playing styles and different visions,” he added.

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