Jorge Messi, the father of Argentina and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, has died at the age of 68, according to multiple Argentine media outlets. Jorge had been struggling with health issues for some time. Lionel Messi had mentioned that his family was going through a difficult period, but he did not share specific details about his father's condition. After scoring against Algeria in June, Messi became visibly emotional and was asked about his tears. He replied, "Why was I crying? It had absolutely nothing to do with football. I have had a few difficult days."

These comments sparked intense speculation about the reason for his emotions, with many media outlets linking them to Jorge's health. Conflicting reports soon surfaced regarding his condition, prompting the Messi family to release a statement requesting privacy.

"The Messi family wishes to inform you that Jorge Messi is currently dealing with health problems. He is under medical supervision and is recovering well," the statement said.

The family expressed concern about the rumours surrounding Jorge's condition. They criticised the way some reports handled what they described as a private family matter.

"Given the reports, rumours, and speculation that have been circulating in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep concern about the lack of sensitivity, respect, and discretion with which some people have treated a strictly private family matter."

The statement concluded with a plea for privacy and thanked those who had supported the family during this challenging time.

"We sincerely appreciate the expressions of affection, respect, and concern we have received. We ask that the privacy, confidentiality, and personal space of Jorge, and that of his entire family, be respected throughout this process," it read.

Jorge's health issues also appeared to impact Lionel Messi's schedule. At the end of July, the 39-year-old skipped the Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star Game, with reports suggesting he travelled to be with his father.

Messi returned to play for Inter Miami in an MLS match a few days later, but these events highlighted the personal challenges he faced off the field

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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