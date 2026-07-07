Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo played his last FIFA World Cup 2026 game on Monday. This was the last time the football world saw the icon representing his nation at the tournament. Portugal got knocked out of the event after losing 1-0 to Spain in their Round of 16 clash at Dallas Stadium, Texas, United States. Though his sister had said before Portugal's Round of 16 match that the former Real Madrid man would hang up his boots after the World Cup, he isn't keen on taking such a big step immediately after the exit from the tournament.

"I am sad to be leaving the World Cup like this. I gave it my all. I did my best, and I am leaving with a clear conscience. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I will now have time to reflect and be with my family. I will not be making any rash decisions," said Ronaldo after Portugal's loss to Spain. "I don't make decisions in the heat of the moment," he added.

While Ronaldo couldn't fulfil his dream of winning a World Cup title for his nation, he signs off from the event as one of the greatest players to have ever played. It is worth noting that Ronaldo is the highest-paid athlete in the world as per Forbes' list released in May this year.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth?

Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth in 2026 sits between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion, depending on how his private business assets are valued. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index has placed him at $1.4 billion. Celebrity Net Worth puts the figure at $1.2 billion. Both agree on the milestone: he became the first footballer in history to cross the billionaire threshold, crossing it in June 2025 after signing a contract extension with Al Nassr that pushed his total wealth past that line.

Sources of Cristiano Ronaldo's income?

The foundation is Al Nassr. In June 2025, Ronaldo extended his contract with the Saudi club for two more years in a deal reported to be worth between $400 million and $620 million depending on how bonuses are calculated. His annual salary from the club alone sits at roughly $200 to $235 million. Saudi Arabia's tax-free structure means that number reaches his account largely intact, a detail that has significantly accelerated his wealth accumulation compared to his European years.

His career football earnings since turning professional at Sporting CP in 2003 exceed $550 million across contracts with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Nassr. On top of that, a lifetime deal with Nike, signed years ago and believed to be worth over $1 billion in total, continues to generate income whether he is playing or not.

The CR7 brand extends across hotels, clothing, fragrances and gyms. Pestana CR7 Hotels operate in Lisbon, Madeira, Madrid, New York and Marrakech. His endorsement portfolio, which includes Herbalife, Clear and Armani among others, generates an estimated $50 to $60 million annually. His Instagram account, with the largest following of any individual on the platform, adds a further $125 to $175 million per year through sponsored content.

He also holds a reported 15 percent equity stake in Al Nassr itself, giving him a direct financial interest in the club's long-term growth beyond his playing contract.

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