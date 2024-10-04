Alvaro Morata has been included in Spain's squad for their upcoming Nations League matches, coach Luis de la Fuente announced Friday. The Spanish captain and AC Milan forward returns to the squad after overcoming a muscular problem that forced him to miss his country's opening two encounters in Group A4 of the Nations League -- a draw and a win. "For me he is one of the best strikers in the world. He is also a great captain, he unites a lot, he is very generous, he puts the good of the group first, he is the glue (of the team)," said De la Fuente.

"All the players respect him, the whole coaching staff loves him, he contributes a lot both on and off the field."

Missing from the squad is midfield lynchpin Rodri, who will be out for the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

"Rodri is irreplaceable, the best in the world in his position," said De la Fuente.

"Given the misfortune of his injury, there will be other players who can show their full potential, so I am very calm."

Into his place comes Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Midfielder Mikel Merino, injured shortly after joining Arsenal in the summer, has also made his return and features in the 25.

Spain will take on Denmark in Murcia on October 12, before hosting Serbia in Cordoba three days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), David Raya (Arsenal/ENG), Robert Sanchez (Chelsea/ENG)

Defenders: Pau Torres (Aston Villa/ENG), Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr/KSA), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea/ENG), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Oscar Mingueza (Celta Vigo), Pedro Porro (Tottenham/ENG), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Aleix Garcia (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Mikel Merino (Arsenal/ENG), Pedri (Barcelona)

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (AC Milan/ITA), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Yeremi Pino (Villareal), Joselu (Al Gharafa/QAT)