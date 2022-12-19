Kylian Mbappe couldn't possibly have done more for France against Argentina in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. After his side was trailing 2-0 till the 80th minute, Mbappe struck home twice to take the match into extra-time. Then, in the extra-time too, he scored to make it 3-3 for France after Lionel Messi had given Argentina the lead. Mbappe thus became only the second player in history after England's Geoff Hurst to score a hat-trick in a FIFA World Cup final. Mbappe ultimately won the Golden Boot for being the top-scorer of the event with eight goals. However, it was not enough for the 2018 champions to defend their title.

On Monday, Mbappe posted a heartfelt tweet, which has gone viral. "Nous reviendrons (We will return)," Mbappe wrote.



Geoff Hurst said he had enjoyed a "good run" after France's Kylian Mbappe became just the second player after the England great to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. Hurst had stood alone for 56 years as the only player to score three goals in the showpiece match, with his treble central to England's 4-2 extra-time win over the then West Germany at Wembley in 1966.

But his feat was equalled on Sunday when Mbappe's treble helped France fight back from 2-0 down and then 3-2 behind at the Lusail Stadium as the final finished level at 3-3 after extra-time before Argentina prevailed in a penalty shoot-out that capped a dramatic match.

"Many congratulations to Mbappe, whatever happens I've had a great run!," Hurst tweeted after Mbappe scored his third goal and second from the penalty spot.

But although the France striker was on target again when the match went to penalties, it was Argentina who won 4-2 in the shoot-out.

