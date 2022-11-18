The sporting world has shifted its focus to the biggest football festival in the world, the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but there continues to remain tensions around the Ukraine-Russia border amid the ongoing war between the two countries. Poland, a country that shares its border with both Ukraine and Russia, has also been in a tense situation following the recent missile that reportedly dropped near the Poland-Ukraine border, killing two people. In the wake of the current situation, the Poland national football team, which is to participate in the Qatar World Cup, was escorted by F16 fighter jets on their way to the Middle-Eastern country.

The official Twitter account of the Poland national team shared the video of the same. The plane carrying the Poland players was reportedly escorted to the border of the country by the F16 jets. Here's the video:

Do południowej granicy Polski eskortowały nas samoloty F16! Dziękujemy i pozdrawiamy panów pilotów! pic.twitter.com/7WLuM1QrhZ — Łączy nas piłka (@LaczyNasPilka) November 17, 2022

"We were escorted to the southern border of Poland by F16 planes! Thank you and greetings to the pilots!", the Poland national football team's Twitter account posted, with a few pictures of fighter planes.

As far as the FIFA World Cup goes, Poland begin their campaign in the Group C clash against Mexico on Tuesday. The Robert Lewandowski-led side then takes on Saudi Arabia on November 26 before squaring off against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the most anticipated clash of the group on November November 30.

Poland would be looking to guide the team into their first FIFA World Cup knockouts for the first time since 1986.

